Moscow Exchange trading schedule 2021 holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the November 2021 public holiday period.

On 5 November 2021, FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives, and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will be open.

All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day. All other markets will operate as usual.

On the Money Market, the settlement price of inter-dealer repo transactions and repo transactions with the Bank of Russia for 5 November 2021 will be the settlement price set for 2 November, and the settlement price for 8 November will be the price for 3 November. On 5 November 2021, no mark-to-market margin calls will be issued for these repo transactions.

All market will be closed on 4, 6 and 7 November 2021.

Please note that on 30 December 2021, trading and settlement on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, including TOD instruments and o/n swaps will be held as usual according to the current timing. Settlement of TOM instruments will take place on 10 January 2022.

31 December 2021 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

