Another protester convicted in Hrodna

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aleh Khichou

Political prisoner Aleh Khichou has been convicted over his involvement in a post-election protest of August 10, 2020, after a trial that lasted three months.

On October 18, the Kastryčnicki District Court of Hrodna sentenced him to one year and two months of imprisonment in a general-security penal colony.

Khichou was found guilty of “organization or active participation in group actions that grossly violate public order” (Article 342 of the Criminal Code).

In particular, he allegedly walked on the road and “created obstacles to public transport.” In reality, several streets in central Hrodna were blocked by road police and the protesters could walk without interfering with the traffic, the defendant’s lawyer stressed in court.

The municipal public transport operator, however, insisted that it was the protest that resulted in financial losses, which were estimated at a total of 629 rubles (220 EUR).

