Vladimir Putin will hold State Council Presidium meeting on October 19

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The strategy has been developed in accordance with the national goals and strategic objectives of Russia’s development and defines the main areas of transport policy. Its discussion and development were carried out with the participation of both federal and regional government bodies and a wide range of business representatives and members of the professional community. The final version of the document was supported by the State Council Commission on Transport and the Government Commission on Transport.

The strategy is designed to ensure maximum consideration of the economic interests and the expectations of all those involved in the transport services market without exception, primarily direct users – citizens of the Russian Federation living in cities and villages, in remote and hard-to-reach regions of the country.

