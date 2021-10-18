Most microfinance loans to small businesses issued for development purposes

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Microfinance organisations’ (MFOs) loan portfolio in the small business segment continues to expand, with its quality remaining high. As of the end of 2021 H1, overdue loans to small and medium-sized enterprises remained at the level of the previous quarter (6.1%).

Moreover, the majority of loans issued by public and private MFOs were for business development. As regards public MFOs, the number of restructured loans decreased significantly year-on-year, which suggests a recovery in borrowers’ financial standing.

More details are available in the publication MFO Business Financing Market Trends for 2021 H1.

Preview photo: GingerKitten / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI