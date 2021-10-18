Greetings to Team Spirit club, winner of International 2021 Dota 2 world championships

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This is the first time in history that a Russian team – the Team Spirit club – has won this prestigious tournament. Well done!

On your way to the finals, you showed outstanding leadership qualities and solidarity. In the decisive duel, which became a real test of skill and character, you demonstrated the utmost concentration and seized the initiative from strong opponents at the most crucial moment. You have really proved that our e-sport athletes are goal-oriented and capable of conquering any heights.”

