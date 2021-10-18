Greetings on tenth anniversary of Our City portal

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This is the first digital service in Russia to provide competent and prompt solutions to city problems such as landscaping, repairing buildings and roads, improving public services and transport infrastructure. Over the past decade, Muscovites have been actively engaged in the life of our capital, maintaining a constructive dialogue with the authorities to effectively deal with shortcomings and violations, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures or delays. It is important that other regions also widely introduce such convenient and up-to-date services.”

Over the past ten years, the website Our City has helped Muscovites to quickly resolve more than 5 million problems of various kinds.

MIL OSI