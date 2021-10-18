Greetings on 30th anniversary of public movement Association of Students of Sodruzhestvo Russian Youth Union

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, your organisation has amassed much experience, consolidated its constructive potential, and become by right one of the more authoritative youth public associations in this country. Sodruzhestvo has to its credit a wide range of large-scale and versatile projects that enjoy invariable support from talented and energetic young men and women in many regions of Russia. It is important that you direct your efforts at implementing significant patriotic and educational initiatives and put into practice interesting creative ideas and plans.”

The movement Association of Students of the Sodruzhestvo Russian Youth Union is a mass youth public association composed of participants. It has no membership and pursues socially useful objectives.

