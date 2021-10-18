Greetings on 25th anniversary of Alexander Solzhenitsyn House of Russia Abroad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Created at the initiative of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, this House of the Russian Diaspora Abroad carries out a lofty historical, cultural and educational mission. Its unique displays, valuable archival documents and works of art, photographs and personal artifacts, as well as rich collections of books and periodicals published abroad preserve the memory of our outstanding compatriots who, trapped by fate, found themselves outside Russia, but suffered from this separation until the end of their lives, with their hearts and thoughts with their Motherland. A very special and important part of the museum’s collection is, naturally, dedicated to Alexander Solzhenitsyn, his life, and his creative, literary and ideological legacy.

I am happy to note the enormous contribution made by Natalia Solzhenitsyna and the entire museum staff to the development of this unique project. You are engaged in truly selfless research, exhibition and publishing work, directing your efforts to promote the Russian language and literature, as well as the values of Russian culture abroad, and to strengthen international humanitarian ties.”

