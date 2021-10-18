Congratulations to Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past decades, Russia and Israel have gained considerable experience in fruitful cooperation in many areas, as well as partnership in resolving major international issues. We are united by a resolute rejection of anti-Semitism, any manifestations of xenophobia and ethnic strife, as well as any attempts to falsify history and revise the outcome of World War II.

I am confident that by pooling efforts we will be able to continue building up the entire range of mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Israel. This certainly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly nations and helps promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East.”

MIL OSI