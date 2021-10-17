Congratulations to current workers and veterans of Russia’s road industry

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“This is a professional holiday for builders, engineers and designers employed by the multitude of road industry enterprises. Thanks to your daily efforts and responsible approach to your work, the industry is steadily developing, and new large-scale programmes and technology initiatives are being launched which contribute to strengthening the transport network and promote a broad application of private-public partnership mechanisms.

I should stress that strategic projects have been completed in the past years, such as the Crimean Bridge, the Neva and Tavrida motorways, and the Central Ring Road in the Moscow Region. Equally ambitious projects are on the agenda now that will connect the country’s cities and territories through modern and safe motorways. And of course, the existing transport corridors need upgrading, the quality of regional and local automobile roads and respective infrastructure must be improved, and this work should be greatly stepped up since it is vital for our citizens, businesses, and the progress of the Russian economy and social sphere.”

