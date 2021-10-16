Greetings on the opening of VTB Kremlin Cup 2021

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Russian capital has once again become the heart of the world tennis, and numerous fans of this spectacular game have a wonderful opportunity to witness magnificent dynamic duels of the planet’s strongest players.

We are rightly proud of the achievements of the Russian tennis players – winners of the most prestigious international competitions. They performed excellently at the last year’s wrap-up tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), at the Tokyo Olympics and other high-profile competitions.

I am confident the VTB Kremlin Cup 2021 will run as successfully as ever and will become a huge festive event in the international sports life leaving everyone with bright unforgettable emotions and impressions.”

