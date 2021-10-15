Vladimir Putin took part in the Russian census

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President took part in the nationwide census of the population through the integrated state and municipal services website (www.gosuslugi.ru).

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Today, on October 15, the nationwide census kicks off in our country. It will last a month, but in the country’s remote areas, it will be completed by December 20.

Census data will help the Government take more accurate, which means more effective, decisions to develop the economy and the social spheres, including healthcare, education and demography.

Addressing the citizens of Russia, I want to say that this is not a formal matter. In this connection, I want to remind the authorities at all levels, from the municipalities to the federal government, of your responsibility to render assistance and support to your colleagues carrying out this work, as well as volunteers taking part in it.

Thank you.

