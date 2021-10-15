Greetings to Vladimir Dal State Museum of History of Russian Literature on its centenary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“We are proud of the names of our outstanding authors, poets, and essay writers, whose remarkable works have enriched the Russian as well as world literature and social thought. Their historical, creative and humanistic legacy carries out a high spiritual and intellectual mission, serves to educate the younger generations, and changes the world for the better.

It is valuable that your team carefully preserves and replenishes the museum’s collections, which include unique books, archival documents, manuscripts, photographs and video footage. Largely thanks to your dedicated efforts that benefit society, the State Museum of the History of Russian Literature remains a major cultural and exhibition centre, a venue for academic forums, conferences, exhibitions and roundtables. It rightfully enjoys the well-deserved acclaim and attracts visitors from Russian regions as well as foreign states.”

