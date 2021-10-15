Greetings to Rubezh-2021 Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I would like to greet members of the Russian Popular Front’s Youth Team at the opening ceremony of the Rubezh-2021 Forum.

Your influential public organisation is credited with many achievements, including the involvement in nature conservation activities, emergency response efforts, selfless assistance to those in need of care and attention, as well as other no less important voluntary initiatives. Your striving to obtain modern knowledge, to master new competences and your sincere desire to personally contribute to the development of your home cities, regions and the whole of Russia deserve the most profound acclaim.

I would like to note that the key task of the Rubezh-2021 Forum is to support talented, energetic and concerned young people from all over the country, to get them into a close-knit and united team of like-minded persons. Many of you will be commended at the current meeting. I am convinced that such high assessment of your work will inspire you to score outstanding achievements in life, studies and creative work, and your voluntary mission will be in high demand.”

