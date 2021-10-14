On October 15, Vladimir Putin will take part in CIS Heads of State Council meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Held in the year that marks the 30th anniversary of the CIS, established on December 8, 1991, the summit will offer an opportunity to sum up the main results of multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States and discuss prospects for future cooperation. The participants will also exchange views on topical international and regional matters.

The participants are expected to adopt a statement on the 30th anniversary of the CIS, as well as approve a number of resolutions on deepening cooperation in humanitarian affairs, law enforcement, migration and in other spheres.

