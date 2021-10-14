Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Also taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus , President of Kazakhstan Kasym Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan , President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic , heads of the EAEU observer states – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez Diaz-Canel Bermudez MiguelPresident of the Republic of Cuba ; Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev, and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov.

The participants discussed current issues related to the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, including joint efforts to counteract the spread of the coronavirus and to address the socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic, energy cooperation and the formation of unified oil and gas markets, and collaboration on the climate and environment agenda.

The participants in the meeting approved a series of documents, including a statement On Economic Cooperation between the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union within the Framework of the Climate Agenda and a resolution On Transitioning to the Second Stage in the Formation of Unified Markets of Oil and Petroleum Products in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speech at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends, colleagues,

Like all of you, I would like to express satisfaction with the fact that despite certain COVID-related challenges, our integration efforts continue, and continue to deepen. The remarks of our colleagues confirm that all of us are interested in seeing the Eurasian Economic Union make further progress and that we cooperate closely and achieve results in the most diverse areas, primarily trade and the economy.

An important joint project titled Strategic Directions in the Development of Economic Integration to 2025, which we approved at the end of last year, is being implemented successfully.

To be continued.

