Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, September 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2021
January
March
June
August
September
A. Average interest rates in BYN
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
2.04
3.00
3.00
3.00
0.29
up to 1 year
11.89
9.98
10.78
10.82
9.87
over 1 year
13.71
12.04
13.37
14.16
13.80
natural persons
demand
0.40
0.52
0.43
0.26
0.52
up to 1 year
18.31
17.94
16.88
17.50
17.47
over 1 year
11.98
14.66
15.84
16.51
17.34
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.45
11.87
12.90
13.57
13.64
over 1 year
10.85
10.84
12.08
12.65
12.32
natural persons
up to 1 year
8.54
8.55
8.99
9.51
9.48
over 1 year
9.23
10.29
11.63
12.20
11.99
B. Average interest rates in foreign currency
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
–
0.10
–
up to 1 year
1.19
1.52
1.42
2.23
2.75
over 1 year
1.08
1.18
1.65
4.07
3.13
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.18
1.10
1.14
2.80
3.15
over 1 year
2.20
2.31
2.67
4.37
4.71
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
6.05
6.46
6.63
7.15
7.46
over 1 year
5.99
6.20
6.39
7.27
7.35
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
C. Average interest rates in US Dollars
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
0.05
–
0.05
–
up to 1 year
0.84
1.03
1.30
1.97
2.30
over 1 year
1.08
1.15
1.49
2.49
2.78
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.13
1.05
1.07
2.75
3.13
over 1 year
2.11
2.05
2.19
4.13
4.59
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.35
6.12
5.93
6.49
6.82
over 1 year
4.47
5.02
4.84
5.90
6.00
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
D. Average interest rates in Euro
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.05
0.05
–
0.05
–
up to 1 year
0.73
0.82
0.76
1.36
1.63
over 1 year
0.55
0.99
1.37
1.84
1.27
natural persons
demand
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
0.84
0.76
0.74
2.31
2.58
over 1 year
1.19
1.23
1.35
3.31
3.40
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.45
5.45
5.86
6.37
6.30
over 1 year
5.57
5.65
5.64
6.32
6.36
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
–
–
–
0.20
–
up to 1 year
3.20
3.31
3.61
4.91
5.98
over 1 year
2.78
2.92
3.17
5.57
6.97
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
3.62
3.56
4.04
5.50
5.95
over 1 year
6.24
7.33
8.39
9.45
9.63
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
9.26
8.87
9.76
10.78
10.72
over 1 year
9.94
10.32
10.22
11.50
11.45
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.