Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, September 2021

2021

January

March

June

August

September

A. Average interest rates in BYN

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

2.04

3.00

3.00

3.00

0.29

up to 1 year

11.89

9.98

10.78

10.82

9.87

over 1 year

13.71

12.04

13.37

14.16

13.80

natural persons

demand

0.40

0.52

0.43

0.26

0.52

up to 1 year

18.31

17.94

16.88

17.50

17.47

over 1 year

11.98

14.66

15.84

16.51

17.34

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.45

11.87

12.90

13.57

13.64

over 1 year

10.85

10.84

12.08

12.65

12.32

natural persons

up to 1 year

8.54

8.55

8.99

9.51

9.48

over 1 year

9.23

10.29

11.63

12.20

11.99

B. Average interest rates in foreign currency

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

–

0.10

–

up to 1 year

1.19

1.52

1.42

2.23

2.75

over 1 year

1.08

1.18

1.65

4.07

3.13

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.18

1.10

1.14

2.80

3.15

over 1 year

2.20

2.31

2.67

4.37

4.71

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

6.05

6.46

6.63

7.15

7.46

over 1 year

5.99

6.20

6.39

7.27

7.35

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

C. Average interest rates in US Dollars

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

0.05

–

0.05

–

up to 1 year

0.84

1.03

1.30

1.97

2.30

over 1 year

1.08

1.15

1.49

2.49

2.78

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.13

1.05

1.07

2.75

3.13

over 1 year

2.11

2.05

2.19

4.13

4.59

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.35

6.12

5.93

6.49

6.82

over 1 year

4.47

5.02

4.84

5.90

6.00

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

D. Average interest rates in Euro

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

–

0.05

–

up to 1 year

0.73

0.82

0.76

1.36

1.63

over 1 year

0.55

0.99

1.37

1.84

1.27

natural persons

demand

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.84

0.76

0.74

2.31

2.58

over 1 year

1.19

1.23

1.35

3.31

3.40

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.45

5.45

5.86

6.37

6.30

over 1 year

5.57

5.65

5.64

6.32

6.36

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

–

0.20

–

up to 1 year

3.20

3.31

3.61

4.91

5.98

over 1 year

2.78

2.92

3.17

5.57

6.97

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

3.62

3.56

4.04

5.50

5.95

over 1 year

6.24

7.33

8.39

9.45

9.63

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

9.26

8.87

9.76

10.78

10.72

over 1 year

9.94

10.32

10.22

11.50

11.45

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

