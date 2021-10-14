Happy birthday, Valiantsin!

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Today Valiantsin Stefanovich, deputy chairman of the Human Rights Center “Viasna” and Vice President of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), celebrates his 49th birthday. Unfortunately, our colleague will not be able to mark his birthday together with family and friends, as he is forced to languish behind bars for his peaceful and legitimate human rights activities.

FIDH President Alice Mogwe congratulated the imprisoned human rights activist of Viasna:

“I would like to let you know that you are in our thoughts and that, particularly today, 14 October, we are thinking about you!”

Anton Hofreiter, member of the German Bundestag and Valiantsin Stefanovich’s godparent as part of LIbereco’s #WeStandByYou campaign, sent his birthday greetings in a video message.

“I have great respect for your courage. Above all, that you raise your voice for human rights, democracy and free elections – although you know the consequences of a dictatorship too well.

On your birthday I would like to tell you – we are by your side!” the German MP said.

[embedded content]

Martin Uggla, Chairman of the Östgruppen – Swedish Initiative for Democracy and Human Rights, wrote on his Facebook account words of support for Valiantsin:

“Dear Valik! Congratulations on your birthday! You are the coolest human rights activist I know! I can’t wait to see you free!”

Martin Uggla and Valiantsin Stefanovich

Viasna human rights activist Valiantsin Stefanovich was detained on July 14. His apartment was searched, as a result of which all IT equipment was confiscated and the human rights activist was taken for interrogation. He was then remanded in custody in a pre-trial detention center.

Stefanovich was charged with “organizing actions that grossly violate public order” (Article 342 of the Criminal Code) and “tax evasion” (Article 243 of the Criminal Code).

