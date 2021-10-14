Greetings on opening of White Cane International Charity Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, your forum has rightfully earned high public respect and recognition, and taken an important place among cultural, socially significant events with an impressive number of participants and guests.

I am convinced that such ambitious and relevant initiatives not only help children in need of attention and support to make their cherished dreams come true and to gain confidence in themselves, in their talent and creative abilities, but unite compassionate, caring people, continue the traditions of mercy and charity, and make the world kinder.”

The annual festival is timed to coincide with White Cane Safety Day. The white cane is a symbol of the blind. This year the festival is being held for the 12th time. More than 400 children with visual impairments from eight federal districts of the Russian Federation took part in the qualifying rounds. At the festival, children perform on the same stage with famous artists.

