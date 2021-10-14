Broad Money Supply as of October 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2021

01/07/2021

01/08/2021

01/09/2021

01/10/2021

1. Cash in circulation – М0

4,124.0

4,317.3

4,489.0

4,479.6

4,522.9

2. Transferable deposits

6,159.3

6,164.2

6,093.2

6,368.3

6,555.7

2.1. Natural persons

2,845.6

3,064.5

3,277.7

2,984.5

3,080.0

2.2. Legal entities^

3,313.7

3,099.7

2,815.5

3,383.8

3,475.7

Monetary aggregate – M1

10,283.4

10,481.5

10,582.2

10,847.9

11,078.6

3. Other deposits

9,180.7

9,544.5

9,205.7

9,968.0

10,378.7

3.1. Natural persons

4,532.6

4,605.9

4,652.2

4,710.8

4,832.9

3.2. Legal entities^

4,648.2

4,938.6

4,553.5

5,257.2

5,545.8

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

19,464.1

20,026.0

19,787.9

20,815.9

21,457.3

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

1,352.1

1,670.6

1,560.3

1,631.9

1,871.3

Ruble money supply – M2*

20,816.2

21,696.6

21,348.2

22,447.8

23,328.6

5. Deposits in foreign currency

28,375.3

26,325.0

25,726.2

25,758.3

26,088.7

5.1. Transferable deposits

9,595.5

9,171.7

8,741.3

8,960.5

9,016.2

5.1.1. Natural persons

3,120.7

3,140.5

3,027.5

2,983.8

2,922.0

5.1.2. Legal entities^

6,474.8

6,031.2

5,713.7

5,976.6

6,094.2

5.2. Other deposits

18,779.8

17,153.3

16,985.0

16,797.9

17,072.4

5.2.1. Natural persons

11,965.2

10,172.8

9,846.7

9,763.8

9,820.5

5.2.2. Legal entities^

6,814.6

6,980.6

7,138.3

7,034.1

7,252.0

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

1,509.3

1,396.7

1,449.2

1,387.2

1,329.6

7. Precious metals deposits

99.8

59.2

59.9

58.4

56.5

Broad money – M3

50,800.7

49,477.5

48,583.6

49,651.7

50,803.3

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,002.9

10,400.2

10,247.4

10,275.0

10,400.9

Natural persons

5,849.8

5,259.6

5,128.1

5,085.0

5,080.1

Legal entities^

5,153.1

5,140.6

5,119.3

5,190.0

5,320.8

1. Transferable deposits

3,720.8

3,623.5

3,481.9

3,574.3

3,594.6

1.1. Natural persons

1,210.1

1,240.7

1,206.0

1,190.2

1,164.9

1.2. Legal entities^

2,510.7

2,382.8

2,275.9

2,384.1

2,429.6

2. Other deposits

7,282.1

6,776.8

6,765.6

6,700.7

6,806.4

2.1. Natural persons

4,639.7

4,018.9

3,922.2

3,894.8

3,915.2

2.2. Legal entities^

2,642.4

2,757.8

2,843.4

2,805.9

2,891.2

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

585.3

551.8

577.3

553.3

530.1

Precious metals deposits, USD m

38.7

23.4

23.8

23.3

22.5

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

