Broad Money Supply as of October 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2021
01/07/2021
01/08/2021
01/09/2021
01/10/2021
1. Cash in circulation – М0
4,124.0
4,317.3
4,489.0
4,479.6
4,522.9
2. Transferable deposits
6,159.3
6,164.2
6,093.2
6,368.3
6,555.7
2.1. Natural persons
2,845.6
3,064.5
3,277.7
2,984.5
3,080.0
2.2. Legal entities^
3,313.7
3,099.7
2,815.5
3,383.8
3,475.7
Monetary aggregate – M1
10,283.4
10,481.5
10,582.2
10,847.9
11,078.6
3. Other deposits
9,180.7
9,544.5
9,205.7
9,968.0
10,378.7
3.1. Natural persons
4,532.6
4,605.9
4,652.2
4,710.8
4,832.9
3.2. Legal entities^
4,648.2
4,938.6
4,553.5
5,257.2
5,545.8
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
19,464.1
20,026.0
19,787.9
20,815.9
21,457.3
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
1,352.1
1,670.6
1,560.3
1,631.9
1,871.3
Ruble money supply – M2*
20,816.2
21,696.6
21,348.2
22,447.8
23,328.6
5. Deposits in foreign currency
28,375.3
26,325.0
25,726.2
25,758.3
26,088.7
5.1. Transferable deposits
9,595.5
9,171.7
8,741.3
8,960.5
9,016.2
5.1.1. Natural persons
3,120.7
3,140.5
3,027.5
2,983.8
2,922.0
5.1.2. Legal entities^
6,474.8
6,031.2
5,713.7
5,976.6
6,094.2
5.2. Other deposits
18,779.8
17,153.3
16,985.0
16,797.9
17,072.4
5.2.1. Natural persons
11,965.2
10,172.8
9,846.7
9,763.8
9,820.5
5.2.2. Legal entities^
6,814.6
6,980.6
7,138.3
7,034.1
7,252.0
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
1,509.3
1,396.7
1,449.2
1,387.2
1,329.6
7. Precious metals deposits
99.8
59.2
59.9
58.4
56.5
Broad money – M3
50,800.7
49,477.5
48,583.6
49,651.7
50,803.3
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,002.9
10,400.2
10,247.4
10,275.0
10,400.9
Natural persons
5,849.8
5,259.6
5,128.1
5,085.0
5,080.1
Legal entities^
5,153.1
5,140.6
5,119.3
5,190.0
5,320.8
1. Transferable deposits
3,720.8
3,623.5
3,481.9
3,574.3
3,594.6
1.1. Natural persons
1,210.1
1,240.7
1,206.0
1,190.2
1,164.9
1.2. Legal entities^
2,510.7
2,382.8
2,275.9
2,384.1
2,429.6
2. Other deposits
7,282.1
6,776.8
6,765.6
6,700.7
6,806.4
2.1. Natural persons
4,639.7
4,018.9
3,922.2
3,894.8
3,915.2
2.2. Legal entities^
2,642.4
2,757.8
2,843.4
2,805.9
2,891.2
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
585.3
551.8
577.3
553.3
530.1
Precious metals deposits, USD m
38.7
23.4
23.8
23.3
22.5
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.