Address to participants of Second UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi Jinping, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, I would like to thank the PRC President and our Chinese partners for organising the Second UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference. This is the culmination of Secretary-General Guterres’ idea of regularly discussing the development of international transport under UN auspices.

It comes at a critical moment given the importance of effectively adapting the transport sector to handling the constantly growing global demand for goods and services, environmental requirements linked with the transition to clean fuel, and the challenges of combating acts of terrorism, smuggling and transport-related crime in general.

As of late, this work is being complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of tougher safety and health standards. I believe that everyone agrees that the matters regarding international freight and passenger traffic that have been discussed can and should be addressed and resolved only on the basis of cooperation and interaction between all concerned states.

I would like to use this opportunity to inform you that Russia is doing a lot to upgrade and expand its transport infrastructure and to ensure its stability and development. Considering the vast territory of Russia and its challenging climatic conditions, this work calls for a systemic approach and substantial investment. With this in mind, we have adopted an entire series of national programmes for all transport sectors.

For example, we are implementing a major national project to develop and expand motorways. At the same time, we prioritise the overhauling and building of new thoroughfares linking Russia’s major industrial centres and economic agglomerations, including those making it possible to directly link Asian markets with European consumers.

We are upgrading railway infrastructure, including the trans-Siberian and Baikal-Amur mainlines, so as to expand opportunities for container traffic and to increase the overall capacity of Russia’s trans-continental railways.

