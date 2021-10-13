Talking Trends: economy slows down

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The growth of the Russian economy decelerated in the third quarter on the back of several external and internal factors on the supply side, which include strengthened supply bottlenecks, drops in the harvest of several crops and labour shortages in certain industries. These findings are presented in the new issue of the macroeconomic bulletin Talking Trends prepared by the Bank of Russia Research and Forecasting Department.

Accelerated inflation between September and early October was largely driven by one-off factors in the food sector. However, inflationary pressures remain elevated. Disinflation trends are set to emerge and strengthen, driven by monetary policy decisions. This will ensure that annual inflation slows down to 4–4.5% by 2022.

