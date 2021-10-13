Greetings to participants of 17th Meeting of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of CIS Countries

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“By tradition, you will be discussing a wide range of topical matters linked with efforts to maintain the security, sovereignty and national interests of the CIS countries. You will share relevant experience and new methods, analyse the current global situation and that in the Eurasian region and predict future developments.

The services and agencies headed by you boast serious operational, analytical, technological and HR capabilities. Today, it is important to use this powerful potential to the greatest possible extent for reliably protecting our states and the entire Commonwealth from domestic and external threats. First of all, this implies the fight against international terrorism and extremism, trans-national crime rings, illegal arms trafficking, cyber-crime and drug trafficking, smuggling and illegal migration. The well-coordinated and systemic work in all the main areas, constant information exchange and joint operations are essential for accomplishing these tasks.

I am confident that specific decisions adopted at the current meeting will help to strengthen peace and stability in our common region, that they will facilitate the future sustainable development of CIS countries and the prosperous life of our peoples.”

MIL OSI