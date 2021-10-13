Greetings to participants and guests of the Russian Energy Week International Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”The Forum venue will once again play host to representatives of government agencies, major companies and the expert community from Russia and abroad. There are a number of issues related to current trends on the global energy market on the agenda, including efforts to improve the industry’s infrastructure and introduce cutting-edge digital technologies.

The efficiency of energy production and consumption is the most important factor in the growth of national economies and has a significant impact on people’s quality of life. Many countries have already adopted policies to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies. The Forum business programme is therefore set to look in detail at the possibility of developing green energy based on renewable sources and the transition to new, more environmentally friendly fuels.

I am confident that the events of the Russian Energy Week will allow you to learn more about the achievements of the country’s fuel and energy sector, and that your initiatives will be put into practice.“

MIL OSI