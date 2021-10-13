Capital inflow into Russian financial market continues in September

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Non-residents’ OFZ holdings hit their record high (3.3 trillion rubles). The Ministry of Finance reached its 2021 Q3 borrowing target as a result of high demand for OFZ bonds in the first half of September.

Households’ higher interest in the stock market contributed to an increase in their net on-exchange purchases of foreign currency compared to the previous year. However, individuals’ demand for foreign currency in exchange and OTC markets remains below the pre-pandemic level.

Further details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

