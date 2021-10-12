Tsikhanouskaya’s campaign volunteer convicted in Minsk

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Aliaksandr Dabryianik

The Saviecki District Court of Minsk sentenced political prisoner Aliaksandr Dabryianik to three years of restricted freedom in an open penitentiary (“khimiya”) on charges of “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them” (Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code).

Dabryianik was released in the courtroom to wait for an appeal hearing.

A native of Slonim, Aliaksandr Dabryianik is a volunteer with the presidential campaign of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. He was detained on May 24, 2021. Before the trial, Dabryianik was held in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Minsk.

Aliaksandr Dabryianik was recognized a political prisoner by the Belarusian human rights community.

The volunteer was convicted over his involvement in a post-election protest held on August 16, 2020 in Minsk.

The defense pointed out that the evidence of Dabryianik’s guilt was based on indirect evidence, he did not have “illegal” symbols, did not walk on the road and did not block the movement of public transport.

In his last statement in court, Aliaksandr Dabryianik said that at that time of the protest he believed that he was not an active participant in the demonstration and disagreed that he blocked the streets.

MIL OSI