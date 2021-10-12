On October 14, Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting will be held via videoconference. The participants will consider current matters pertaining to the activities of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, including joint counteraction to the spread of COVID-19 and the overcoming of the negative socio-economic consequences of the pandemic, cooperation in energy and the formation of unified oil and gas markets, and collaboration on the climate and environmental agenda.

It is expected that a number of decisions aimed at the further intensification of Eurasian integration will be approved.

