On October 13, the President will speak at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum and meet with heads of security and intelligence services of CIS countries

On October 13, Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum, to be held via videoconference. Taking part in the session will be CEOs of international energy giants: Darren Woods (ExxonMobil), Ola Kallenius (Daimler AG, Mercedes-Benz AG), Bernard Looney (BP), and Patrick Jean Pouyanne (TotalEnergies). Joao Lourenco, President of Angola, which chairs the OPEC conference in 2021, will make a video address.

The discussion will focus on Global Energy: Transformation for Development. CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble will moderate the plenary session.

The forum will be attended by heads and representatives of the largest international energy companies and organisations, and leading world experts. The official programme features about 30 business events.

On the same day, the President will have a meeting, via videoconference, with the heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS member states who will arrive in Moscow to participate in the 17th session of the Council of Heads of the CIS Security and Intelligence Agencies. Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin will attend the meeting, as well as heads of delegations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

