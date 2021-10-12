Meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Prime Minister,

I am very happy to see you. Thank you for accepting the invitation and coming here.

We are in constant contact by telephone but, of course, a personal meeting is always more productive for reaching the required results. I hope this will be the case this time, too. We will talk in both formal and informal atmospheres. We will have lunch, discuss current issues, and talk about our plans. We will soon have a CIS summit, and I would like to synchronise our watches for this, and of course, for our main cooperation goals, including the settlement in the region today and in the long-term perspective.

I am very happy to see you. Welcome.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia : Thank you, Mr President.

I am very happy to see you. This is our fourth meeting this year and I would like to thank you for the invitation to visit Moscow. I think such frequent meetings point to the high dynamics of our relations and our mutual understanding of the importance of our strategic, allied ties.

Of course, dynamic processes are taking place in our region and in the world as a whole. It is very important for allies to meet often, talk and, as you say, synchronise our watches. Of course, unfortunately we cannot yet speak about complete stabilisation in our region. As you noted, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains an issue. It is clear that Russia is playing a key role in settling the conflict and ensuring security in our region in general, being a co-chair of the Minsk OSCE Group. Naturally, all these issues are very important. They are key issues, and I am very glad to have this opportunity to discuss the entire agenda

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

