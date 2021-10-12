Main performance indices and participants of the Belarus interbank settlement system, January-September 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indices

January-September 2020

January-September 2021

Deviation

(clm.3–clm.2)

(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %

1

2

3

4

5

1. Effected payment instructions









1.1. By number, thou units

60,701.0

63,306.7

2,605.7

4.3

1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

631,197.1

540,195.1

-91,002.0

-14.4

2. Average daily turnover









2.1. By number, thou units

319.5

331.4

12.0

3.7

2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

3,322.1

2,828.2

-493.8

-14.9

3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN

10.4

8.5

-1.9

-17.9

4. Canceled payment instructions









4.1. By number, units

0

0

0.00

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN

0.0

0.0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%

100.00

100.00

X

X

Indices

January-December, 2019

January-December, 2020

Deviation

(clm.3–clm.2)

(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %

1

2

3

4

5

1. Effected payment instructions









1.1. By number, thou units

82,273.8

82,145.4

-128.4

-0.2

1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

764,063.2

801,029.4

36,966.3

4.8

2. Average daily turnover









2.1. By number, thou units

326.5

322.1

-4.3

-1.3

2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN

3,032.0

3,141.3

109.3

3.6

3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN

9.3

9.8

0.5

5.0

4. Canceled payment instructions









4.1. By number, units

0

0

0.00

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN

0.0

0.0

0.0

X

% of the total amount conducted payment instructions

0.000

0.000





5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%

100.00

100.00

X

X

* This indicator shows the ASIS’s (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) readiness to carry out interbank settlements, including the acceptance, processing, and transfer of electronic payment documents during the time stipulated by the timetable for the BISS acceptance and processing of electronic payment documents and electronic messages from the participants of the BISS.

