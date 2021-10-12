Babaryka’s campaign managers Kupreyeva and Karaka walk free

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Belarusian authorities released several associates of former presidential nominee Viktar Babaryka, including two political prisoners Sviatlana Kupreyeva and Dzmitry Karaka, according to zerkalo.io.

A close friend of the Babaryka family, Sviatlana Kupreyeva, was held in the KGB pre-trial prison. During the 2020 presidential election, she worked as coordinator of Viktar Babaryka’s nomination group in Minsk.

Babaryka’s former personal assistant Dzmitry Karaka was held in pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Minsk.

Both are accused of “large-scale tax evasion”. The charges against Kupreyeva and Karaka remain in place and they will be under travel restrictions before trial.

