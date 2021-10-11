Telephone conversation with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The worrying stalemate in the effort to end the internal conflict in Ukraine was discussed in detail, with the three leaders noting the importance of implementing the 2015 Minsk agreements as the only possible basis for a settlement. Interest was also expressed in further coordinating efforts in the Normandy format of Russia, Germany and France.

The President of Russia offered a principled assessment of the course of action pursued by the Kiev authorities, which refuse to honour their commitments under the Minsk agreements and accords reached at the previous Normandy summits, including the one in Paris (on December 9, 2019).

Considering the difficulty of settling the conflict in the southeast of Ukraine, the leaders instructed their political advisors and foreign ministries to step up contacts and work in the Normandy Four format, resulting in a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in this format. The leaders also agreed to continue to use different channels to evaluate conditions for convening another Normandy summit if need be.

Other international issues were discussed during the call, including counter-terrorism efforts on the African continent.

