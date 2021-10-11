Pawnshops’ unfair insurance practice: regulator’s opinion

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Pawnshops should insure property for the entire duration of its pledge or storage, according to the information letter the Bank of Russia has sent to market participants.

Pursuant to law, a pawnshop should, at its own expense and to the benefit of a consumer, insure an item it accepts in pledge or storage against the risk of its loss or damage in the amount equalling its assessed value and for the entire period during which this property is kept in the pawnshop.

The Bank of Russia has revealed cases where pawnshops insured property solely as of a specific date. According to the regulator, this is an unfair practice because accepted property should be insured regardless of the time when pawnshops transfer reports, property lists, or other documents to insurers.

