On October 12, Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan are expected to review the implementation of the statements of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, made by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as further steps to reinforce stability and promote economic connectivity in the region.

In addition to this, they will discuss topical matters related to developing bilateral ties and interaction within integration associations in the Eurasian space.

