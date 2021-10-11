Meeting on science and technology support for agriculture development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Viktoria Abramchenko Abramchenko ViktoriaDeputy Prime Minister and Dmitry Chernyshenko Chernyshenko DmitryDeputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko Fursenko AndreiAide to the President , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev Patrushev DmitryMinister of Agriculture , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister , Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov Falkov ValeryMinister of Science and Higher Education , Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergei Dankvert, the heads of the State Council commissions on agriculture, on communications, telecommunications and the digital economy, and on the economy and finance, the heads of regions, as well as representatives of academic institutions in the agricultural sector and the Rusagro group of companies.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Today we will discuss matters related to building up the scientific and technical potential of national agriculture, and its adaptation to systemic challenges, including climate change.

Before we begin, I would like to once again wish all the best on Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers’ Day, which we marked yesterday, October 10, to everyone who works in this industry: researchers, agronomists, farmers, workers, machine operators, livestock specialists – everyone. Largely thanks to your dedicated work, my friends, we have seen a good harvest even in this year’s difficult weather conditions. It will meet Russia’s demand for all major food groups.

Those high performance indicators are certainly the result of systemic changes in national agriculture. It has become very up to date, relying on advanced technologies and innovations.

To achieve this, we have done a lot together. We have directed significant federal and regional resources to the development of agriculture, combining the capabilities of the state, businesses and our research organisations, which is fundamentally important. Five years ago, we decided to launch the Federal Scientific and Technical Programme for the Development of Agriculture to promote the use of the most recent Russian agritech projects in our national agriculture.

