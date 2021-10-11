Greetings on the opening of the High-Level Commemorative Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Non-Aligned Movement plays a very significant role in international affairs, consistently upholds the principles of unconditional equality of all nations, respect for their sovereignty and legitimate interests. It supports a constructive multilateral dialogue in strict accordance with the spirit and letter of the UN Charter.

Today, with the global situation growing more and more turbulent as humanity confronts a growing number of threats and challenges, the positive potential of the Non-Aligned Movement is especially important. This influential and respected organisation is actively involved in resolving crises and makes a significant contribution to collective efforts to build a more democratic and stable world order, and to strengthen trust and mutual understanding between members of the international community.

Russia has been recently granted observer status with the Non-Aligned Movement. This, undoubtedly, creates new opportunities for interaction in addressing current issues on the regional and global agenda, to ensure security and sustainable development worldwide.”

