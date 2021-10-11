Bank of Russia Commission receives over 1,000 applications for business reputation recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Over the period of its operation (28 January 2018 — 1 October 2021), the Bank of Russia Commission received 1,040 applications from financial institutions’ officials and owners who disagreed with decisions on their failure to comply with the established requirements for business reputation or qualification.

Of the 849 complaints considered, 59% were satisfied and 41% were rejected.

The Commission received 308 complaints from the beginning of 2021, including 67 requests in the third quarter. More details are available on the Bank of Russia website.

Preview photo: Jat306 / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI