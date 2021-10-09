Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Statement of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia to Belarus, marking the World day against the Death Penalty:

Today, we are marking the World and European Day against the Death Penalty. Slovenia resolutely opposes the death penalty in all circumstances and has been striving for its complete abolition worldwide.The death penalty is inhumane, cruel, degrading, and a final form of punishment.

Global abolition is important to protect human dignity and to avoid irreparable damage it causes, particularly given the fact that no judicial system is flawless.

Slovenia urges all countries that have not yet ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which is aimed at abolishing the death penalty, to do so as soon as possible.

