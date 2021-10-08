Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic growth continues at Q3 end

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Over September 2021, the amount of incoming payments made through the Bank of Russia payment system increased by 6.1% compared to the average recorded in 2021 Q2.

The growth was driven by external demand-oriented industries and sectors producing raw materials and components. This was the result of a surge in commodity prices. Domestic demand industries also continue to increase business activity.

Apparently, a moderate decline observed in September in the amount of payments in industries focused on consumer and investment demand was largely caused by fluctuations in nominal financial flows.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

