Greetings to organisers and participants of 11th International Demidov Assembly

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The current Assembly is taking place in Nizhny Tagil, a major centre linked with the history of a highly famous clan of Russian entrepreneurs who made a tremendous contribution to developing the Ural region’s industry and its cities. The Assembly events are dedicated to preserving, studying and popularising the famed dynasty’s immensely rich legacy. These matters will be the subject of an in-depth and all-round discussion involving scientists and experts from various countries at a scientific conference titled Demidov Museums and Collections.

Indicatively, we are now also marking the 180th anniversary of the first exhibition at the Ural Ore Mining and Metallurgical Museum-Reserve in 1841. At that time, outstanding industrialist Pavel Demidov opened the regional Museum that now ranks among Russia’s oldest. Its collections include over 450,000 highly valuable artefacts dating from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, such as rare archive documents, models of industrial objects and works of art. Truly selfless people, utterly loyal to their cause, have always worked here, and they continue to work at the Museum today. They painstakingly preserve the memory and origins of the Ural region’s civilisation comprising ore mining and metallurgical factories, the assertion of national metallurgy and, of course, the destinies and outstanding achievements of many generations of the Demidov family.”

