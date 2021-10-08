Greetings on opening of 16th All-Russian Science Festival NAUKA 0+

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I would like to note that this festival is a special one, since 2021 has been announced the Year of Science and Technology in Russia. By bringing to its venues an impressive number of participants – prominent scientists, teachers, experts, university and school students – the forum is carrying out an important educational mission: it is making a significant contribution to popularising scientific knowledge and encouraging young people to take an interest in fundamental and applied research.

Today, our country’s competitiveness, the effective development of its economy and social sphere are largely dependent on the wide-scale introduction of breakthrough technologies and science-intensive production facilities. It is necessary to support in every possible way the promising schools of scientific, engineering and technological thought, to strengthen the personnel potential of advanced research centres, design bureaus and design institutes, to be more active in recruiting young and talented scientists and inventors, and to set the stage for their creative self-fulfillment.”

