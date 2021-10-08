Derivatives Market trading schedule for 2022 public holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market will be open to trade all instruments during public holidays in Russia on 7 January, 23 February, 8 March, 9 May, and 4 November 2022.On all other MOEX markets, during public holidays (7 January, 23 February, 8 March, 9 May, and 4 November 2022), only instruments that have an analogue on international markets will be available:

MOEX’s Equity & Bond and Money Markets will be open to trade international shares and Eurobonds;

FX and Precious Metals Markets will be open for all instruments, except for trades with settlement on the trade date (spot trades with “today” settlement and overnight swaps);

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market will trade all instruments, except for transactions in RUB with settlement on the trade date.

Earlier this month, Moscow Exchange announced that 3-7 January, 23 February, 7-8 March, 3, 9 and 10 May, 13 June and 4 November 2022 are trading days on the FX and Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Deposit, Credit, Derivatives and Standardized OTC Derivatives Markets. All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.

Saturday, 5 March 2022 is a regular trading day. All instruments will trade as usual, except spot trades with “today” settlement and overnight swaps on the FX and Precious Metals Markets.

On all other days in 2022, MOEX markets will operate as usual.

31 December 2021 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

Equity Market trading schedule

