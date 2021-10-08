As of October 1, 2021, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus amounted to USD 8.5 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of October 1, 2021, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, amounted to USD8, 459.9 million (in the equivalent).

Over September 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves decreased by USD36.8 million (by 0.4%) after the increase in August by USD1054.3 million (by 14.2%).

Repayment of external and internal foreign exchange obligations for the amount of USD240 million by the Government, as well as decrease in the cost of the monetary gold, were mainly conducive to the decline in the level of the international reserve assets in September.

The maintenance of the gold and foreign exchange reserves in September was conditioned by the receipt of the foreign exchange to the budget and purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as at January 1, 2022, should be at least USD6 billion.

