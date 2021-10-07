Greetings to 7th Congress of Association of Russian Student Sports Clubs

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the years, the Association has come a long way, filled with outstanding events, and has brought together energetic and enterprising participants from various Russian regions. Most importantly, it has accomplished a lot in order to make physical fitness more accessible and to involve young people in an active and healthy lifestyle.

It is important that, apart from sports projects, the Association of Russian Student Sports Clubs focuses on implementing large-scale initiatives that help to educate young men and women using intransient spiritual and moral ideals and in the spirit of patriotism and an active civic position. It also helps unlock their creative potential.”

Established in 2013, the Association of Russian Student Sports Clubs ranks among Russia’s largest national youth sports organisations. It consists of 426 student sports clubs from 73 Russian regions.

