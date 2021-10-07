Gazprom launches gas filling stations in five Russian regions

Source: Gazprom

October 7, 2021, 12:50

The commissioning ceremony for six compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations of Gazprom located in Maikop (Republic of Adygea), Karamaskaly (Republic of Bashkortostan), Akhtubinsk and Seitovka (Astrakhan Region), Kemerovo (Kemerovo Region), and Millerovo (Rostov Region) was held today at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021.

Taking part in the event were Viktor Zubkov, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors, Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Timur Soin, Director General of Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo.

For Akhtubinsk, Karamaskaly, Millerovo, and Seitovka, the CNG stations of Gazprom are the first facilities of its kind built in these localities.

All of the new stations are situated within the boundaries of the respective localities while also having convenient exits to federal and regional highways. For instance, the stations now serve as additional CNG filling points on the routes that link the Republic of Adygea and the Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Chelyabinsk Region, the Astrakhan and Vologda Regions, the Kemerovo and Tomsk Regions, and the Rostov and Voronezh Regions.

The aggregate design capacity of the newly launched stations is 37.8 million cubic meters of gas per year. They are able to provide eco-friendly and cost-efficient fuel to about 1,500 vehicles of various types – passenger transport, municipal vehicles, and taxis – every day.

The venue of SPIGF 2021 at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre showcases vehicles made by major producers of natural gas-fueled transport – KAMAZ, GAZ Group, AVTOVAZ, Ural, Volgabus, and IVECO.

Background

The production and marketing of natural gas as a vehicle fuel is a strategic activity of Gazprom. A special-purpose company, Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo, was established for ensuring the continuous development of the NGV market.

Natural gas (methane) is the most cost-effective and eco-friendly motor fuel. It costs the drivers of methane-powered passenger cars around RUB 2 per kilometer driven. In terms of fuel consumption, 1 cubic meter of methane is equivalent to 1 liter of gasoline. Methane-driven vehicles have repeatedly proven their reliability during international long-distance auto races and sports competitions.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI