Gazprom further expanding cooperation with Russian hi-tech industrial enterprises

October 7, 2021, 15:45

A number of documents were signed today at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021 to advance cooperation between Gazprom and Russian industrial enterprises.

Gazprom, the Rostec State Corporation, and the Republic of Bashkortostan signed an Agreement of Intent. According to the document, UEC-UMPO (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is going to create a production and technological complex (PTC) for the repair and further testing of 16 MW gas turbine engines of the AL series. These engines are already used as part of gas compressor equipment at Gazprom’s facilities.

The PTC will also serve as the platform for the production of parts and accessories for all types of UEC-produced gas turbine engines. In addition, UEC-UMPO will develop a prototype of a 25 MW engine (with a prospect of raising the unit capacity to 42 MW) of the AL series, perform its assembly and bench testing, and arrange for the batch production of the new engines.

In its turn, Gazprom will carry out pilot operation of the prototypes of future 25 MW engines as part of GCUs at the Arskaya compressor station.

The Government of the Republic of Bashkortostan intends to assist UEC-UMPO in settling land issues and obtaining the required permits, approvals and tax breaks for the successful implementation of the project.

Gazprom and United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the Rostec State Corporation) entered into an Agreement of Intent to develop and implement PD-14-engine-based gas turbine drive engines for gas compressor units.

PD-14 is a Russian gas turbine engine used in civil aviation. UEC shall use it as a basis to create a PD-14GP industrial engine for Gazprom. The engine will have an extended life cycle, increased fuel efficiency, and high environmental parameters. It will be used in 12 MW and 16 MW gas turbine units as part of gas compressor units (GCUs) intended for gas transmission and power generation.

In line with the document, UEC will arrange for the manufacturing and testing of the PD-14GP engine prototype, master its batch production, and launch the production of spare parts and accessories for its repair and maintenance. Gazprom will look into the possibility of using this engine in GCUs when implementing investment projects.

A mockup of the engine is displayed at SPIGF 2021.

Gazprom Pererabotka Blagoveshchensk and REP Holding entered into a long-term service maintenance contract for GCU-32 Ladoga units manufactured by REP Holding in St. Petersburg. These GCUs, which are the most powerful GCUs produced in Russia, are key to the functioning of booster compressor stations at the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP).

To this date, eight GCU-32 Ladoga units have been delivered to the Amur GPP: four GCUs are already operating on the GPP’s first two production trains, another two are in the start-up and commissioning phase, and two more are being installed.

REP Holding will perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for the GCUs, provide technical support, carry out remote monitoring, and keep a supply of accessories.

Gazprom and Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation signed an Agreement of Cooperation. The parties will define the paths forward for creating domestic technologies and equipment for Gazprom’s projects on the Russian continental shelf. It is intended to perform studies with regard to the possibilities of manufacturing and testing prototypes of the most promising equipment for offshore production.

The Agreement, which will be effective until the end of 2030, serves as a follow-up to the roadmap and long-term contract between Gazprom and Almaz-Antey for the development of subsea hydrocarbon production equipment.

Gazprom and United Shipbuilding Corporation inked an Agreement of Intent to provide sea vessels with modern satellite communication complexes.

The Agreement aims to provide the maritime fleet that is primarily engaged in the exploration of the Russian continental shelf with satellite communication and broadband Internet access via the Yamal satellite system created by the Gazprom Group. The document will be effective until the end of 2030.

Gazprom and Russian Helicopters signed an Agreement of Cooperation to provide helicopter units with state-of-the-art satellite equipment.

The document envisages the provision of satellite communication and Internet access for Gazprom’s helicopter fleet via the Yamal system. This includes, inter alia, aircraft used to transport employees to the Company’s production facilities in remote areas.

Gazprom EP International B.V. and 1C signed an Agreement of Strategic Cooperation. The document aims to achieve the objectives of the Gazprom EP International B.V. Group regarding the transition to preferential use of domestic software.

