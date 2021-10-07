Gazprom and International Gas Union note role of natural gas in solving long-term economic challenges

Source: Gazprom

October 7, 2021, 18:45

A working meeting between Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, Director General of Gazprom Export, and Joe M. Kang, President of the International Gas Union (IGU), took place today at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2021.

The parties expressed appreciation for the long-term cooperation between Gazprom and the IGU. In particular, the discussion touched upon the organization’s significant contribution to promoting the use of natural gas use as an eco-friendly, reliable and affordable energy resource. It was pointed out that natural gas is the best tool for achieving the long-term objectives of the global economy with regard to further reduction of environmental impacts.

Elena Burmistrova and Joe M. Kang also discussed the preparations for the 20th anniversary International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2023). The event will take place in St. Petersburg on July 3–7, 2023, with Gazprom as the host.

Background

The International Gas Union (IGU) is an international non-profit organization uniting gas associations and companies from five continents. Russia became a Charter Member of the IGU in 1957.

