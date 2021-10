Birthday greetings to Vladimir Putin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan , Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus , Prime Minister of the State of Israel Naftali Bennett, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan , President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic , President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan , President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey , President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov GurbangulyPresident of Turkmenistan , President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida personally greeted the Russian President on the occasion of his birthday by telephone.

During the conversations, the leaders touched upon possibilities to expand bilateral relations, as well as current international topics.

