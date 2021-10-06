The Bank of Russia will assess its monetary policy and carry out consultations with the public

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia has published a plan of analytical work and events to be carried out as part of a comprehensive analysis of monetary policy, its objectives and instruments over the period of inflation targeting — the Monetary Policy Review (MPR). The results of the MPR project will be presented by the middle of 2022.

The Bank of Russia’s research units will carry out analysis in six blocks of topics (work streams):

Work stream 1. Inflation target format.

Work stream 2. The operational procedure of monetary policy.

Work stream 3. Retrospective assessment of monetary policy.

Work stream 4. Communication as a monetary policy instrument.

Work stream 5. Monetary policy and financial stability.

Work stream 6. New challenges to monetary policy.

In course of the MPR, the Bank of Russia will also hold discussions on these topics with the public, including business representatives, professional financial market participants, public authorities, the academic and expert community, and citizens. The outcomes of these discussions will be taken into account when summarising the MPR results.

