President of the Republic of Poland / News / President Duda’s letter to His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenski

Source: Republic of Poland in English

His Excellency

Mr. Volodymyr Zelenski

President of Ukraine

Your Excellency, Mr. President!

Thank you for the invitation to the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar massacre. I am with you in spirit paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust: many thousands of Kiev Jews, murdered and martyred in this place of execution.

The nations of Central and Eastern Europe uphold the memory of crimes committed by the Third German Reich. Among countless acts of totalitarian terror and genocide perpetrated on inhabitants of the “bloodstained lands”, the extermination of our Jewish fellow citizen holdsa very special place. The region, where this community used to live for many centuries, became the site where the Nazis installed their death industry.

It is difficult to fathom the horror of this tragedy. In the face of the mystery of the wickedness, bitter hatred and the ruthless cruelty of the racist perpetrators, we stand petrified. In solemn silence, do we pay our respects to the millions of women and men, children and the elderly,to whom – through no fault on their own part – German occupiers inflicted such great pain, suffering and mass death.

We cannot change the past or undo what has happened. But we must do our utmost not to allow crimes of the kind happen again in the future. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us, who live in our own independent states, to guard the truth and the memory of what happened on our lands throughout World War II and under the German occupation.

As we bow our heads in tribute to the victims, today we renew our pledge: no more hatred, no more racism, no more genocide!



With best regards and cordial greetings

Andrzej Duda

